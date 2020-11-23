scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
LIVE updates: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away

Tarun Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end and was administered plasma therapy when his condition worsened. After testing negative for Covid, Gogoi was battling post-Covid complications.

Three-time Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi was 84.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-Covid complications, passed away on Monday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. The Congress veteran was 84.

“He left this world at 5.34 pm,” Sarma said outside the GMCH. As far as planned till now, the body would be kept at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get a last glimpse.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flew back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his scheduled official programs to be with Gogoi’s family. “He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery,” Sonowal tweeted.

Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end and was administered plasma therapy when his condition worsened. After testing negative for Covid, Gogoi was battling post-Covid complications. He was on non-invasive ventilation since November 2, but on Saturday was put under invasive ventilation.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Gogoi’s son and MP Gaurav Gogoi and enquired after the former CM’s health. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too called Gaurav. Senior Assam ministers and important political leaders cutting across party lines visited Gogoi’s family at the hospital throughout the day.

In the days before he was diagnosed with Covid, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a ‘Grand Alliance’, comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls. Gogoi was elected chief minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Congress to victory in the state elections. Since then, he led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state as the CM.

Live Blog

Tributes pour in for Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. Follow LIVE updates. Read in Bengali 

18:33 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Remembering Tarun Gogoi: See rare photos from Express archives

18:23 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi was a great and wise teacher: Rahul gandhi

Rahil Gandhi paid his respects to Former CM Tarun Gogoi, said " Gogoi was a true leader."

18:19 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Anguished by his passing away: PM Modi on Tarun Gogoi's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.

18:16 (IST)23 Nov 2020
State lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader: Assam CM Sonowal mourns the demise of former CM Tarun Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who left for Guwahati to visit Gogoi earlier today, mourned the demise of the former CM. In a statement, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the State has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions to the State. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple life-style and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country”.

18:12 (IST)23 Nov 2020
18:12 (IST)23 Nov 2020
18:04 (IST)23 Nov 2020
17:57 (IST)23 Nov 2020
Tarun Gogoi, Tarun Gogoi health, Tarun Gogoi critical, Tarun Gogoi ex assam cm, Tarun Gogoi congress, indian express Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. (Express Photo by  R K Dayal)

Born on April 1, 1936, Gogoi became a political leader with national stature after he was elected Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1976 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Since then, Gogoi served six terms as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Lok Sabha. He first represented Jorhat in 1971–85. Later Gogoi was elected from Kaliabor (1991–96/1998–2002).[citation needed] The Kaliabor seat is currently held by his son Gaurav Gogoi.

He also served as General Secretary of the AICC (1985–90) under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and later served in the Union Cabinet of India under Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao as Union Minister of State in the Food and Food Processing Industry departments (1991–96).

