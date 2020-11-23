LIVE updates: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had been undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-Covid complications, passed away on Monday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. The Congress veteran was 84.
“He left this world at 5.34 pm,” Sarma said outside the GMCH. As far as planned till now, the body would be kept at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati, on Tuesday for people to get a last glimpse.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flew back to Guwahati from Dibrugarh after cancelling his scheduled official programs to be with Gogoi’s family. “He has always been a father figure to me. I join millions in praying for his recovery,” Sonowal tweeted.
Gogoi was diagnosed with Covid in August end and was administered plasma therapy when his condition worsened. After testing negative for Covid, Gogoi was battling post-Covid complications. He was on non-invasive ventilation since November 2, but on Saturday was put under invasive ventilation.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Gogoi’s son and MP Gaurav Gogoi and enquired after the former CM’s health. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too called Gaurav. Senior Assam ministers and important political leaders cutting across party lines visited Gogoi’s family at the hospital throughout the day.
In the days before he was diagnosed with Covid, Gogoi was at the forefront of the Congress initiative to form a ‘Grand Alliance’, comprising all the opposition parties for the 2021 assembly polls. Gogoi was elected chief minister of Assam in 2001 after he led the Congress to victory in the state elections. Since then, he led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state as the CM.
Rahil Gandhi paid his respects to Former CM Tarun Gogoi, said " Gogoi was a true leader."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who left for Guwahati to visit Gogoi earlier today, mourned the demise of the former CM. In a statement, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the State has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions to the State. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple life-style and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country”.
The three-time chief minister of Assam, Gogoi had a political career spanning over 50 years in which he assumed varied positions within the Congress party, central government as well as Assam’s state administration. In 2016 Assembly elections in Assam, though the BJP along with its allies defeated the Congress government, Gogoi managed to win from Titabar Assembly constituency.
He since led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state as the CM.
