Former Assam chief minister’s son granted bail in loan-default case

A day after he was arrested by the CBI in connection to a 25-year-old alleged loan-default case, Ashok Saikia, son of former chief minister Hiteshwar Saikia, was granted bail by a special CBI court in Guwahati.

“His lawyers have informed me that bail has been granted and he will be out in some time… We will have more information soon,” Debabrata Saikia, his elder brother and Leader Of Opposition in Assam Assembly, told indianexpress.com.

Ashok Saikia, a businessman in his fifties, was arrested from his residence by the CBI on Sunday evening for allegedly defaulting on a loan worth Rs 9.37 lakh from the Assam State Cooperative and Agriculture Development (ASCARD) bank in 1996. In 1998, the bank employees had filed a case in connection to it.

However, Ashok Saikia, in a statement on Sunday claimed that the loan had been repaid through a “compromised settlement scheme” and he had evidence for it.

“I repaid the loan in 2011 and as proof, the bank issued a certificate in October 2015 stating that all dues were settled,” he said in a statement.

A notice under the letterhead of the ASCARD bank, dated October 28, 2015 and signed by the bank’s general manager in-charge, was shared by Debabrata Saikia. It said that all dues — both principal and interest — had been fully repaid, and the loan had been liquidated.

“Before the CBI arrived at my residence, I did not receive any notice from the CBI officers or the CBI court. Only the government or the CBI can say why I have been arrested in such a baseless case,” the statement added.

“My brother never absconded, he was not on the run, he was at home… He never received any notice but officials turned up at his home and asked him to go with them and it turned out to be an arrest. He should have at least been intimated before. There is no merit to this case,” Debabrata Saikia said.