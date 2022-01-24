Declared foreigner after missing tribunal hearings, Assam woman ‘regains’ citizenship thanks to HC

After declaring a woman a foreigner in 2017, a foreigners’ tribunal in Assam’s Silchar district last week passed an order declaring her a “citizen of India” following the Gauhati High Court’s intervention.

On September 19, 2017, Foreigners Tribunal 6 declared Sefali Rani Das, a 23-year-old woman from Mohankhal village of Sonai in Cachar district, a foreigner ex parte (without her being present).

When Das petitioned the high court, it set aside the order in July 2021 and gave her another opportunity to prove she was an Indian citizen before the Silchar tribunal. Last Tuesday the tribunal heard the case again and declared that Das was a citizen on the basis of “cogent, reliable and admissible evidence” submitted by her. “She has clearly been able to establish the presence of her grandfather on Indian soil, relatable to the period prior to 25.03.1971 with valid linkage documents of a father as well as herself in accordance with law,” Dharmananda Deb, a member (judge) of the tribunal, wrote in his opinion. March 25, 1971 is the cut-off date to prove citizenship in Assam.

As per the tribunal, it had earlier declared Das as a foreigner ex parte, after she failed to appear before it on 20.02.2017, 09.03.2017, 26.05.2017, 25.07.2017 and 11.09.2017. And Das told the high court she had missed the hearing dates because she neither was “well versed with the legal provisions” nor had received “proper legal advice” from her counsel.

Das’s lawyer, Mahitosh Das, told the Indian Express that her previous lawyer had not informed her about the proceedings. “We assume there was some sort of communication gap between them… She comes from a very poor family and is the wife of a teacher who is now out of a job. They do not understand most of this. That is why there was so much confusion,” he said.

In its judgment, a high court bench of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and Soumitra Saikia allowed Das one more opportunity to prove her case, stating that citizenship was a “very important right of a person”, which “should ordinarily be decided on merit rather than by way of default as has happened in the present case”. This is not the first time that the high court has intervened to give another chance to those declared foreigners by tribunals. In September and November last year, the court similarly overturned the tribunals’ ex parte opinions, underlining how citizenship should be decided on the “basis of merit”.

Mahitosh said documents linking her to her father and grandfather, who are pre-1971 residents of Assam, were submitted to the tribune this time. According to Das, her grandfather Dulrabram Das had entered India following religious persecution in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) in 1950. He initially lived in Choto Dudhpatil under the Silchar police station and later moved to Mohankal, when he acquired land and property.

Das submitted Dulrabram’s land documents dating back to 1952 as well as the 1965 voters’ list with his name. She also provided copies of her father Lakshi Das’s voters’ list record from 1993, which mentioned him as the son of Dulrabram.

To link herself with her parents, she submitted her secondary school examination documents and her birth certificate, which mentions Lakshi’s name. Her elder brother, Ranjit Das, submitted oral evidence.

During the earlier tribunal hearing, the state argued her link to her parents could not be established because even if Das had submitted the documents, she did not declare them in a written statement. However, this time the tribunal cited a previous Gauhati High Court order (Haider Ali vs Union of India 2021), to say non-disclosure of documents in a written statement “cannot be a ground for disbelieving a document”.