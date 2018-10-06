‘Foreigner’ dies at Assam detention centre

Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. (File) Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. (File)

MOHAMMED JABBAR Ali, 70, declared a foreigner and lodged at a detention camp in Tezpur, Assam, died on Thursday night following a bout of illness, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Rowta, in Udalguri district, Ali was declared a foreigner through an ex-parte judgment by a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in 2007. Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. The Gauhati High Court dismissed his petition for a review the same year.

A jail official in Tezpur said Ali was unwell for a few weeks and was undergoing treatment at hospitals in Guwahati and Tezpur. “He complained of uneasiness on Wednesday and after check-up was referred to Civil Hospital in Tezpur, where he died on Thursday,” the official said.

