Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

‘Foreigner’ dies at Assam detention centre

A resident of Rowta, in Udalguri district, Ali was declared a foreigner through an ex-parte judgment by a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in 2007.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Published: October 6, 2018 3:02:48 am
View From The Neighbourhood Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. (File)

MOHAMMED JABBAR Ali, 70, declared a foreigner and lodged at a detention camp in Tezpur, Assam, died on Thursday night following a bout of illness, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Rowta, in Udalguri district, Ali was declared a foreigner through an ex-parte judgment by a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in 2007. Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. The Gauhati High Court dismissed his petition for a review the same year.

A jail official in Tezpur said Ali was unwell for a few weeks and was undergoing treatment at hospitals in Guwahati and Tezpur. “He complained of uneasiness on Wednesday and after check-up was referred to Civil Hospital in Tezpur, where he died on Thursday,” the official said.

Must Watch

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement