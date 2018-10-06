‘Foreigner’ dies at Assam detention centre

MOHAMMED JABBAR Ali, 70, declared a foreigner and lodged at a detention camp in Tezpur, Assam, died on Thursday night following a bout of illness, officials said on Friday.
A resident of Rowta, in Udalguri district, Ali was declared a foreigner through an ex-parte judgment by a Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in 2007. Police said he was arrested and lodged in detention camp in 2015. The Gauhati High Court dismissed his petition for a review the same year.
A jail official in Tezpur said Ali was unwell for a few weeks and was undergoing treatment at hospitals in Guwahati and Tezpur. “He complained of uneasiness on Wednesday and after check-up was referred to Civil Hospital in Tezpur, where he died on Thursday,” the official said.
