Five killed in rain-hit Assam, Arunachal

Five people, including two minors, have been killed across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh since Wednesday due to landslides and flooding caused by incessant rain.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 4 lakh people in Assam had been affected so far.

No let-up in the rain is expected till Saturday, according to the Met department. Faced with an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday asked Deputy Commissioners to contact the Director of Health Services to address any shortage.