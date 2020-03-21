First probable case of coronavirus in Assam, four-year-old tests positive

Jorhat district administration has started contact tracing and everyone is being put under home isolation including the ASHA workers who detected the case. (Representational) Jorhat district administration has started contact tracing and everyone is being put under home isolation including the ASHA workers who detected the case. (Representational)

A four and a half year old girl tested positive for Novel coronavirus in Assam on Saturday in what could be the state’s first detected case although health officials have sent the sample for a retesting at another centre for a confirmation.

The sample tested positive at the accredited lab of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), officials said. Although the state’s health department did not confirm the development, but a senior district administration official of Jorhat did. The official said that after testing positive the sample was sent to ICMR lab in Lahowal for a recheck.

The official said that the minor came from Bihar with her mother and sister to Jorhat on March 19. The family has been now put in isolation ward of the JMCH. “ASHA, ANM and MPW visited the family on 20th and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and tested and today evening the result had come,” the official said.

Jorhat district administration has started contact tracing and everyone is being put under home isolation including the ASHA workers who detected the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd