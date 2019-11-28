FIR against former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela over graft charges

An FIR was filed by Assam Public Works against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for ‘huge misappropriation of funds’. (File photo) An FIR was filed by Assam Public Works against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela for ‘huge misappropriation of funds’. (File photo)

The Assam Public Works (APW) Thursday lodged an FIR against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, alleging huge misappropriation of government funds in updating the NRC in the state, news agency PTI reported.

In its FIR, which was filed with the CBI’s Anti-Corruption branch, APW requested a high-level probe into the alleged corruption/misappropriation of government funds by the former NRC state-coordinator and his close aides.

The state’s public works department is also the original petitioner in the Supreme Court leading to the updation of the NRC in Assam under the supervision of the top court.

The case registered by APW member Ranjib Deka said that the Centre was funding the NRC updation process via the state coordinator. “As per information, an amount of approximately Rs 1600 crore has already been released and we request you to inquire into the whole process of utilisation of the funds as several illegalities and financial irregularities has been committed in making different expenditures,” the complainant said.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre Hajela to Madhya Pradesh, the state he hails from. He was released from the charge on November 12.

Hajela had apparently appointed several retired government officials as his advisors and provided them with new vehicles and a handsome salary package, the FIR stated, as per PTI. His transfer came in the wake of Hajela’s deteriorating relationship with the state government and amid mounting criticism from the state BJP and Congress.

Claiming that there was no record of the nature of job done by the advisors, the FIR said that the expenditure was not audited by the CAG either. The complainant also alleged that a large number of school teachers were engaged in the updation process, however, no remuneration was paid to them when it had been put on records that they were paid huge amounts “which we believe has been misappropriated by Hajela and his close aides”.

Pointing out discrepancies in the costs of laptops, the FIR alleged that nearly 10,000 laptops were purchased at the cost of Rs 44,500 each for the updation of NRC, but the market value of each piece was found to be Rs 22,5000, adding that nearly 11,000 Electric generators were also purchased by Hajela at double its market price.

Deka, in the FIR, alleged that it was a well-known fact that Hajela did not allow statutory audit of the NRC claiming he had committed huge financial irregularities and if inquired properly, the truth will come out. “The above instances clearly indicate that huge corruption has taken place in the NRC updation process with Hajela and his close aides playing an active role in it”, Deka alleged.

Following the above allegations, the FIR requested the CBI to conduct an investigation urging the probe agency to bring out the truth and do the needful as per law, PTI reported.

The final National Register of Citizens was published on August 31 last, under which names of more than 19 lakh people have been left out.

-with PTI inputs

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd