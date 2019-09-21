Family alleges assault by Assam police after ‘kidnap’ of minor girl

A family in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday levelled allegations that police personnel had thrashed several members after raiding their house in connection with a case of alleged kidnapping of a minor girl two days earlier. They have claimed that the assault led to the miscarriage of one of the family members.

Rohiz Ali, a tractor driver at Barpeta Road town, told The Indian Express that on September 18, police personnel from the neighbouring district of Chirang raided his house and thrashed his relatives, including his pregnant wife.

Police said they raided the house after Ali’s younger brother Shahidul (21) reportedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl – also a Muslim – in Chirang’s Amguri.

Chirang SP Sudhakar Singh told The Indian Express, “A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped and police had to search the house of the accused in Barpeta Road. The abduction happened on September 13 and was reported on September 15… The media is reporting a violent incident during the raid, but we do not know about it. We will look into it…”However, Ali has denied the allegations, and claimed that Shahidul had eloped with the girl, who he said is an adult.

“My younger brother was having an affair with the girl and her family has put allegation that he had kidnapped her. But it’s untrue. In connection with this case police raided our house after midnight accompanied some relatives of that girl and without any interrogation, began thrashing us. My wife was two months pregnant and after they hit her she bled and we realised the baby was lost,” Ali said over the phone.

In a police complaint filed by Ali, the affair started when Shahidul was working in Chirang district. Then, the girl travelled to Barpeta Road town on her own accord a few days earlier. She then eloped with Shahidul after managing to contact him. “After news of the raids at our house spread in the locality, the girl herself turned herself in on September 18,” Ali said.

In his complaint, Ali accused the raiding police personnel of acting like “goondas” and of breaking open his front door. He said his wife Sukia Khatoon was “kicked” in the abdomen, following which she started “immensely bleeding” and the miscarriage occurred.

Barpeta SP Robin Kumar told The Indian Express, “One Home Guard of Barpeta district police had accompanied the team from Chirang district. Our Additional SP has spoken to the Home Guard but he has said he does not know what happened inside because he was just showing the location to the visiting team and was in the vehicle during the search. We will inquire into the allegation. The Chirang SP is also looking into the matter.”