Ex-student union leader held for Guwahati grenade attack

A former student union leader at Gauhati University was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the grenade blast here a fortnight ago, for allegedly collaborating with the chief of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), Paresh Barua, and aiding the militant who lobbed the grenade.

The student , identified as Sanjib Talukdar (26), hails from Baihata Chariali and was the head of the Gauhati University Post Graduate Students’ Union till two years ago.

Talukdar’s arrest is the sixth in the case. The others arrested include Pranomoy Rajguru, an alleged ULFA member, and television actress Jahnavi Saikia.

The grenade attack took place on May 15 outside a shopping mall on the Zoo Road in Guwahati. A total of 11 people including two security force personnel were injured. The arrest comes days after Bijoy Asom, an ULFA cadre, was arrested as the prime accused in the case.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar told reporters in Guwahati, “Our interrogation of Bijoy Asom led us to Sanjib Talukdar. He has accepted that he was in contact with Paresh Baruah who motivated him. And Paresh Baruah had sent him the contact number of Bijoy Asom and asked him to aid him in Guwahati… Talukdar did a recee of the entire area around the blast site before the attack.”