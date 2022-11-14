scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Encounter between Army, militants in Assam

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

encounter, assam news, indian express An encounter broke out between a team of army personnel and unidentified militants in a forest in Assam. (File Representational Photo)

An encounter broke out on Monday between a team of army personnel and unidentified militants in a forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district, a defence spokesperson said.

The exchange of fire started around 9.20 am in Barpathar when the Army team was patrolling the area, he said.

“The army patrol party was out on routine duty when the encounter started. Details are awaited. The operation is still going on,” he said.

Locals claimed that they heard the sound of at least one major explosion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

The Pengeri-Digboi Road has been closed for the general public and additional forces, including the state police, have been deployed in the area.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:27:12 pm
Next Story

How your diet can help reduce anxiety and stress naturally

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement