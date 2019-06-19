Elephants from Assam to endure a 70-hour journey to participate in religious function in Gujarat 

Four captive elephants will undertake a perilous 70-hour journey from Assam to Gujarat to take part in a religious function in Ahmedabad.

Advertising

While the date of travel remains unclear, sources from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have confirmed that they received an application on Tuesday to transport the four pachyderms from Tinsukia in Upper Assam to Ahmedabad, along with an advance of Rs 1,500.

The elephants will be taken in a VP coach (a closed non-AC wagon roughly the size of passenger coach) which will be attached to a passenger train. The NFR officials confirm that there will be provisions of water and a vet will be accompanying the animals on board.

Though unconfirmed, it is believed that the elephants will be used for a Rath Yatra at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

Advertising

This move, confirmed in a transit permit order issued by the Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF, Jorhat circle) Ranjan Kumar Das and signed by the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ranjana Gupta, has drawn the ire of wildlife activists across the state.

“Even when Assam hits 28-30 degrees, it is considered hot here. Plus, there is a lot of moisture in the air. North India, on the other hand, has dry hot weather and hits 45 degrees and upwards. These are extreme conditions for the elephant to travel,” says a Guwahati-based wildlife expert, who did not wish to be named.

In the days preceding the move, the forest department reached out to several experts in the state to weigh in on the matter. Despite warnings and dissuasion, the government has given the green signal — a step, according to sources in the forest department, taken because the order had come from “highly-placed” people in the government.

“Even if they make it through the journey, what about the weather in Gujarat? Will they air-condition all of Ahmedabad for the elephants?” asks the wildlife expert.

While the soaring temperatures of Northern and Western India is the chief cause of worry, there is another aspect of the issue that must be looked into: the inter-state transfer of captive elephants.

According to forest officials, the four elephants are owned by individuals hailing from Upper Assam.

In the past decade, there have been numerous instances of captive elephants disappearing from Assam. Most captive elephants have a high maintenance cost, which are increasingly leading the owners to get rid of them.

“An owner can seek permission to take an elephant to a different state in the interest of the elephant (to feed it, look after it), on the condition that he will bring it back within the stipulated time period. However, many times elephants have disappeared with no one keeping track,” says a department official, on the condition of anonymity.

While the four elephants have reportedly been fitted with tracking microchips, activists are worried whether they will come back at all.

The entire operation might also run into legal trouble if the elephants have been transferred on lease and there is money involved in the same. It will then stand to violate Section 43(1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 that states that “No person having in his possession captive animal, animal article, trophy or uncured trophy in respect of which he has a certificate of ownership shall transfer by way of sale or offer for sale or by any other mode of consideration of commercial nature, such animal or article or trophy or uncured trophy.”

“But in this case, there is no proof that this is a commercial transaction,” says a forest department official. On the other hand, the issue of ownership of captive elephants is a subject being discussed in the Supreme Court in the light of a public interest litigation filed by the Bengaluru-based Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in 2015.

“The government might have legal permission to do this but my main concern is this weather. Nobody would transport elephants in this weather — it is dangerous. True, they might have provisions to sprinkle water on them. But is that enough?” asks wildlife conservationist Kaushik Barua.

Advertising

Despite persistent efforts to reach out to them, both PCCF Gupta and CWW Das have been unavailable for comment.