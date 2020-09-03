Assam: Doctor, college principal booked for pouring boiling water on domestic help

Officials in Dibrugarh said Siddhi Prasad Deori — a medical doctor — and his wife Mitali Konwar, principal of Moran College, had poured boiling water on the minor while he was sleeping on August 27. (File)

The Assam Police Wednesday registered a case against a couple for allegedly pouring boiling water on their 13-year-old domestic help in Dibrugarh district.

Officials in Dibrugarh said Siddhi Prasad Deori — a medical doctor — and his wife Mitali Konwar, principal of Moran College, had poured boiling water on the minor while he was sleeping on August 27. The incident came to light after a video was circulated on social media in which the boy’s injury marks on the neck and shoulders are visible.

The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of the incident and has issued recommendations to the police to register a case under Sections 75, 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and under Section 14 of Child Labour (Prohibition And Regulation) Amendment Act, 1986 along with relevant sections of IPC and arrest the accused at the earliest.

“We have registered a case. The couple is not at home right now. We will get them. We will take strict action,” said Dibrugarh SP Thube Prateek V told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.