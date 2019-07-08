Disabled detainee’s wife clings to ‘last hope’ in Assam’s NRC push

OF HIS entire family based in Assam’s Nagaon district, only Azizul Hoque finds himself out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Paralysed in the lower half of one leg, and ailing, the 41-year-old failed to appear for a hearing at a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT), and has spent the past two years at a detention centre in Tezpur for illegal migrants.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and Assam government on his appeal. Struggling to keep her composure, his 26-year-old wife Marzina Khatun, says, “In the last two years, my four-year-old son and I have gone to meet him at jail numerous times. Every time we go, he looks at our son and starts crying. I start crying too. He keeps repeating, ‘Please take me out of here’. The developments in the Supreme Court have given us some hope. It’s our last hope… everything else has failed.”

Khatun is Hoque’s second wife, the first one reportedly left as she didn’t want to live with a disabled. Hoque, a resident of Singi Pathar village, made a living as a hand-cart puller, earning roughly Rs 200 per day, according to his eldest brother Khairul Islam, a vegetable shop owner.

“He limped and could pull light weight on his hand-cart, say a couple of tin sheets or one-two bags of cement. He did not have money to start a vegetable shop or a trade,” says Islam. Hoque had barely two years of schooling and can just about sign in Assamese.

Hoque’s family, all of whom figure in the NRC, says his name was in the NRC draft too but was dropped in the Additional Exclusion List published last month since an FT had declared him a foreigner.

The NRC and FTs are parallel systems of citizenship determination in Assam which will intersect soon after the final NRC is published on July 31. All those excluded from the NRC would have to apply in an FT to prove their Indian citizenship.

“Among the documents the family has is Azizul’s grandfather’s land document from 1941/42, his parents’ name in the voters’ list of 1965 and 1970. The authenticity of his and his family’s documents is indisputable since they made it through the NRC’s rigorous checking and verification process,” points out Nazir Ul Islam, a cousin of Hoque’s.

However, the failure to appear before an FT in Nagaon in June 2011 proved costly in Hoque’s case. Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, says that the onus of proving himself/herself an Indian lies on the person themselves, and skipping proceedings despite a notice can lead to an ex-parte order.

So, on June 16, 2011, the Nagaon FT declared Hoque a foreigner ex-parte. Six years later, he was arrested. In July 2018, the FT refused to vacate the ex-parte order, while in December 2018, the Gauhati High Court dismissed Hoque’s petition against the ex-parte order.

Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, another cousin of Hoque’s, says, “He could not continue going to the FT primarily because he was ill. But also, he was disturbed because his first wife had left him and he was broke.”

In its order, the high court said that while “the writ petitioner/opposite party may have been sick as certified by the Doctor but in all prudence the writ petitioner/opposite party ought to have made alternative arrangements for causing appropriate representation before the Tribunal”.

In their petition, Hoque’s advocates told the Supreme Court, “… the only ground on which citizenship of the Petitioner was taken away was his inability to depute someone to appear in his stead before the Foreigners Tribunal… suffering from lower limb paralysis the petitioner was in no position to appear before the tribunal.”