Dibrugarh University expels 18 persons for ragging student who later jumped off hostel building

The Dibrugarh University in Assam Monday expelled 18 students for ragging a first semester M Com student who later jumped off the second floor of his hostel Sunday night.

The student, identified as Anand Sharma, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Although he is stable, the doctors said he has injuries in his hand, legs and ribs.

A notice issued by university Registrar Dr Paramananda Sonowal said that the university, after being recommended by the Anti Ragging Committee (ARC), has expelled the students from the university. The students were boarders at the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN) inside the Dibrugarh University campus, the notice added.

The notice stated that the accused students were expelled under Clause 6 of the ‘Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures’. “Considering the same, they shall cease to be students of Dibrugarh University with immediate effect,” the notice said.

The step came shortly after Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika told the media that the university is inquiring into the issue and strict action would be taken against those involved.

Those who were expelled were mostly 3rd semester students from different disciplines, including Life Sciences, Statistics, History, Economics, Chemistry, Computer Applications, Applied Psychology, Geography, management studies etc.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Monday held three students after the ragging incident came to light.

Soon after the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow up action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging”.

In a separate tweet, the chief minister also tagged the Dibrugarh district administration and police authorities, urging them to take action. A magisterial inquiry was soon ordered.