Dibrugarh University student jumps from building after alleged ragging, injured; police arrest one

A student of Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of the hostel building on Sunday, following an alleged ragging incident. On Monday, the police arrested one accused in the case and detained three others, news agency ANI reported.

Taking note of the incident, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was keeping an eye on the matter, and coordinating with the district administration for follow-up action. He appealed to students to say ‘no’ to ragging.

It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & followup action coordinated with district admn. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.

Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 27, 2022

Speaking to ANI, the Dibrugarh SP said that parents of the student, Anand Sharma, filed a complaint alleging ragging by five people in a hostel at the university. Following which, accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested and three others were detained, the SP added. “Condition of the injured victim is stable,” he said.

The student was residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University.