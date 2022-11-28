scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Dibrugarh University student jumps from building after alleged ragging, injured; police arrest one

Dibrugarh SP said that parents of the student, Anand Sharma, filed a complaint alleging ragging by five people in a hostel at the university.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, cab bill, what is cab, dibrugarh protest, army flag march, gauhati protest, gauhati univeristy, amit shah, indianexpress news, education newsAnand Sharma, who jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly due to ragging, was residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University (Express Photo/File)

A student of Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped from the second floor of the hostel building on Sunday, following an alleged ragging incident. On Monday, the police arrested one accused in the case and detained three others, news agency ANI reported.

Taking note of the incident, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he was keeping an eye on the matter, and coordinating with the district administration for follow-up action. He appealed to students to say ‘no’ to ragging.

Speaking to ANI, the Dibrugarh SP said that parents of the student, Anand Sharma, filed a complaint alleging ragging by five people in a hostel at the university. Following which, accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested and three others were detained, the SP added. “Condition of the injured victim is stable,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

The student was residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:34:51 am
Next Story

Shah Rukh-Preity-Saif’s Kal Ho Naa Ho clocks 19 years, Karan Johar pens emotional post: ‘An entire lifetime of memories…’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close