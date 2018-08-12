Demands of Chutia community would be looked into: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has assured a delegation of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union that the state government would consider its various demands. The students’ body, which called on Sonowal Saturday, demanded that the under-construction Bogibeel bridge in Upper Assam be named after the last Chutia queen, Birangana Sati Sadhini.

The CM said he would convey the request to the Railway Ministry, according to an official release. He said that the state government will take steps for the preservation of heritage belonging to the Chutia community, scattered across 56 locations in Assam.

Sonowal said he would write to his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart for preservation of the capital of Chutia king in the neighbouring state. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metro to identify a piece of land for construction of a hostel for students belonging to the Chutia community, the release said.

The state observes April 21 every year as ‘Sati Sadhani Day’ to honour the sacrifices made by the Chutia queen. An annual award, instituted by the Chutia Jati Unnayan Parishad, is also given to a person for outstanding contributions in the field of art, culture and literature.

