Debris removal underway at Assam gas well site

Efforts to remove debris and douse the blaze at the damaged OIL gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district resumed with improvement in weather on Tuesday, after remaining suspended for three days due to rising floodwater at the site.

Oil India Limited’s well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for 35 days after a blowout and later it caught fire on June 9 killing two firefighters.

Authorities have been trying to douse the fire and control the spillage but their efforts have been hampered by monsoon rains and due to floodwater entering the site.

Flooding and heavy rainfall damaged connecting roads, causing delay in moving equipment to the site. All efforts to douse the blaze had been suspended since June 27.

As the wether improve on Tuesday, the operation resumed and loads of debris were removed from the well plinth and laydown areas, Oil India Ltd said in a statement.

An ONGC water pump has been commissioned while another has been replaced. Connection of suction and delivery lines to the pump has been completed and testing is in progress, the PSU major said, adding equipment are being transferred in a phased manner.

“Civil work for building safe walkways, passages in and around the site in submerged areas and temporary sheds for equipment are being carried out continuously as per requirement,” it said.

The committee formed by the district administration has conducted surveys at the site for damage assessment and for providing compensation. As many as 684 families have been surveyed in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle till Monday, it said.

About the impact of protests on oil and gas production, the PSU said, “Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 80 MT of crude oil and 0.13 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on June 29. Operations were disrupted in 12 oil wells and one gas well.

“Cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades is 8,912 MT crude oil and 11.51 MMSCM of natural gas.”

