Curfew imposed in parts of Assam’s Hailakandi after groups clash, situation under control

A curfew has been imposed in some parts of Hailakandi district in Assam Barak Valley, following a clash between two communities on Monday night.

Hailakandi DC Rohan Jha imposed “total curfew” from 10 pm Monday night in Serispore Tea Estate and three villages (Narainpur Pt-II, Itarkandi Pt-I and Chandpur) on account of an incident on “violence” and “vandalism” reported in the area on Monday night.

“The situation is under control now,” said Gaurav Upadhyay, SP, Hailakandi district. He added that there was stone pelting but no major injuries reported.

According to an official, the “communal” clash stemmed from a “petty issue”, but turned into a “full-fledged conflict.”

According to reports, it was a small one-on-one altercation between an e-rickshaw driver and passengers, near a temple. “It later spiralled out of control — but the police acted swiftly, had to resort to lathi charge, the situation is under control now,” the official said.

The Hailakandi police have made four arrests in connection to the case.

The authorities are now assessing the situation, and curfew will be in effect until further orders.

In May 2019, a communal clash between two groups had left one dead and 14 injured in Hailakandi district.