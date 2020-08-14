Curbs to be eased further: Assam govt

An order dated August 13, signed by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said that all permitted activities shall be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm from Monday to Friday. (File)

The Assam government on Thursday announced further relaxations to the ongoing partial Covid-19 lockdown.

An order dated August 13, signed by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said that all permitted activities shall be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm from Monday to Friday. The order lifted the earlier restriction that shops only on one side of the road could open on a particular day.

The order also allowed inter-district movement on weekdays, adding that vehicles plying inter-district should be filled only up to 50 per cent capacity. City buses and all public transport too have been allowed with 50 per cent capacity. The night curfew will continue to remain in effect across the state from 9.30 pm to 5 am every day, and the state will observe a complete lockdown on weekends till August 31.

However, the government has issued relaxations for movement of people for Independence Day celebrations between 6 am and 5 pm on August 15.

