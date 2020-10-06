Congress has lost moral right to criticise others on corruption: Sonowal

The examination for recruitment for 597 police sub-inspectors, for which over 66,000 candidates were to appear, was scheduled for September 20, but was cancelled following preliminary reports that the question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.

In the face of mounting criticism from the opposition Congress over an alleged question paper leak of an examination to recruit sub-inspectors in Assam last month, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday termed the Congress as “merchants of corruption” and said the party had “lost the moral rights to criticise others on corruption”.

The examination for recruitment for 597 police sub-inspectors, for which over 66,000 candidates were to appear, was scheduled for September 20, but was cancelled following preliminary reports that the question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp. A former state BJP leader who is a prime accused in the case was arrested earlier this month and a former senior police officer who is also an accused in the case is on the run.

Speaking to reporters after a land patta distribution ceremony on Monday, Sonowal said, “Congress had opened shops of brazen corrupt practices by facilitating recruitment scams in every department. The present state government had to spend a lot of time in cleaning the filth left behind by the previous government. The Congress has lost the moral right to criticise others on corruption.”

He added that the opposition party was “trying to cover up its own misdeeds by criticising every action of the government without any basis”.

Sonowal said irregularities in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), disbursement of ‘untied funds’, land requisition, allotment of bonded warehouses under the excise department, and distribution of fertiliser and seeds of agriculture department were “shining examples of the Congress’ 15 years of misrule in the state”.

“Congress did not even hesitate to snatch away food meant for poor children. The Congress regime saw scams in children’s food under the social welfare department , ration cards in the name of fake beneficiaries, allotment of Indira Awaas Yojana houses, among others,” he said.

