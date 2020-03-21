Covid-19: In Assam, local polls deferred, passengers to be stamped

Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. (Representational Image) Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. (Representational Image)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Assam state election commission on Friday indefinitely deferred the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. The six remaining seats in the 46-member council are reserved for nominated members. State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said. “We will give a new schedule after seeing the situation and discussing with different organisations and experts…,”

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that all passengers arriving in Assam by air or train will be stamped, indicating that the person has volunteered to be home quarantined for a period of 14 days from the day of arrival.

Sarma also said the state government will provide $2,000 as monetary relief to Assam residents who travelled abroad in the past 30 days and were now stuck there due to travel restrictions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.