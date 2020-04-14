Coronavirus: SC orders release of those lodged in Assam detention centres for 2 yrs or more

The bench also reduced the personal bond required to be furnished by the detenues from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 and asked them to furnish two sureties of the like amount. The bench also reduced the personal bond required to be furnished by the detenues from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 and asked them to furnish two sureties of the like amount.

Keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the release of those declared foreigners and lodged for two years or more in the detention centres in Assam.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Mohan M Shantanagoudar relaxed the court’s May 10, 2019 direction wherein it had allowed release of detenues who had completed three years.

The bench also reduced the personal bond required to be furnished by the detenues from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 and asked them to furnish two sureties of the like amount.

Won’t gag press: SC on Jamiat plea

New Delhi: Stating that it “will not gag the press”, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any interim directions on a plea by Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind to prevent what it claimed was the “communalisation of the Nizamuddin Markaz issue by certain sections of the print and electronic media”.

“We are not going to pass any interim order”, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The plea said that when the Nizamuddin incident hit the headlines, sections of the media “reported” it “with a communal flavour”. —ENS

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.