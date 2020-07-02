scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19

Amit Shah asks Assam to conduct 10,000 tests in Guwahati per day

Guwahati on Tuesday had reported 382 fresh coronavirus cases and by Wednesday afternoon, another 157 people tested positive from the city.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Published: July 2, 2020 1:36:02 am
guwahati lockdown, assam lockdown, guwahati covid tests, amit shah on guwahati lockdown, assam coronavirus update, coronavirus news, indian express Fancy Bazar area wears a deserted look, in Guwahati. (PTI/File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to try to conduct 10,000 Covid-19 tests per day in Guwahati, even as the city remains under complete lockdown and continues to show a spike in the number of people infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing Wednesday, Sarma said, “Conducting 10,000 tests per day is a big task… I think in Guwahati so many people might not come forward to submit samples per day — we cannot force people. In our modest target, we should be able to conduct 2,000-4,000 tests per day. Of course, if we can do 10,000 tests it will be very good.”

As a consequence of Shah’s telephonic conversation with Sarma, and in consultation with the ICMR, the Assam government has decided to implement a new testing regime with the ‘Q Covid-19 Ag’ test, through which the result of a sample can be obtained within 15 minutes to one hour. The government has ordered 2 lakh ‘Q Covid-19 Ag’ test kits, Sarma said.

Medical staff would be trained to use the new kit on Thursday, and it is expected that full-fledged testing through it will start in the city in the next two-three days.

Guwahati on Tuesday had reported 382 fresh coronavirus cases and by Wednesday afternoon, another 157 people tested positive from the city. As of Wednesday evening, Assam had reported a total of 8,547 Covid-19 cases, including 2,885 cases, and had reported 12 fatalities.

Currently, Guwahati has a total bed capacity of 1,538, of which 987 are occupied.

On Wednesday, Sarma inaugurated a 900-bed Covid care hospital at Guwahati’s Khanapara. He said that within the next 4-5 days, the state will develop a plasma bank.

