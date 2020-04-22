Home at last: ‘Will never step out of Assam again’

Jadav Gogoi says he was thrown out by firm. Jadav Gogoi says he was thrown out by firm.

It is probably the first time in a month that Jadav Gogoi has smiled. And with good reason.

On Monday, Gogoi, a migrant worker from Assam, completed a journey of around 2,900 km, partly on foot, partly on a truck, battling storms, hunger and thieves to reach his hometown in Nagaon district.

“All I wanted to do was get home,” said a smiling Gogoi, on a video call from Nagaon’s BP Civil Hospital, where he is currently quarantined. Last month, when PM Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, Gogoi said the “company” he worked at for six months in Gujarat “chucked him out”. “There was no food, nor money, markets were closed,” he said, “If I had stayed, I would have starved and died.” It was then that Gogoi, along with a group of other migrants — none of whom was from Assam — decided to make the long journey home.

“Yes he is in Nagaon, but we are trying to ascertain the exact route and where he came from,” said Abhijit Gurav, Nagaon SP.

“We have sent our officers to verify the facts,” said Nagaon DC Jadav Saikia. “Officially we cannot comment on where he came from and how. We will know once we speak to him properly. He probably took a lift. It is unlikely he walked 3,000 km.”

But the blisters on his feet tell another story. “I walked, there was a truck but they did not carry me the whole way,” Gogoi said.

One of his co-travellers, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, a migrant worker from Varanasi, said that the group left Chandola (near Ahmedabad) on March 25. “We took a bus on March 25, then a truck and when we reached Varanasi, he said to us ‘chale jaaonga’ and left. That is when I last saw him.”

Before that, Gogoi used Yadav’s phone to call home. Rajen Phukan, Gogoi’s brother-in-law who lives in Gadharia, the same village as Gogoi. said, “He told me he had reached UP and he was going to catch a bus to Bihar, and then walk to Nagaon — to his wife and two children.”

Phukan said they were worried, “It was a journey of 1,000 km. I told him it was a lockdown and that it was very dangerous to move around but he seemed to insist.”

Then on April 13, when Gogoi called again to say he had entered Barpeta district, 300 km away. Gogoi told his family he slept in bus stops, jironi ghors (rest houses that dot the highway), and ate when he was lucky.

“He survived on biscuits and tea,” says Jayshree, Phukan’s wife. “He also said he was robbed. He had set out with Rs 4,000.”

On April 19, Gogoi called Phukan to say he had reached Ahotguri in Raha, 45 km from Gadharia. “My niece from Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad alerted police and rushed out in a car to fetch him,” said Phukan.

Police rushed him to hospital where Gogoi was put in quarantine. “We are testing him for COVID-19,” said J Ahmed, Superintendent of Nagaon Civil Hospital.

Gogoi said, “I am happy to be here. I do not have more to say. One thing is for sure: never will I step out of Assam again.”

