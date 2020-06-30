Guwahati lockdown begins, Himanta says must ensure its success

Fancy Bazar area wears a deserted look, in Guwahati. (PTI) Fancy Bazar area wears a deserted look, in Guwahati. (PTI)

A 14-day lockdown began in Guwahati on Monday with even grocery stores shut amid a constant surge in Covid cases in Assam. The lockdown prompted the Meghalaya government to impose curbs in areas bordering Guwahati.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters, “We cannot keep imposing complete lockdowns again and again. We have to ensure that this lockdown is successful in checking the spread of Covid in Guwahati.”

“The situation might get complicated in the next few days and therefore, we have to be very careful. We have not issued passes and have not allowed even grocery stores to open, so that the lockdown is successful,” Sarma said, adding the government may consider allowing grocery stores and fruit and vegetable vendors after the first seven days of the lockdown.

Guwahati reported 130 cases on Sunday. The lockdown was announced on Friday with long queues outside shops over the last two days.

The Assam government has established facilities for swab collections in 31 Covid Care Centres and 12 hospitals across Guwahati. Sarma has urged people to come forward and get themselves tested if they observe any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “Government has decided that the locations in Meghalaya bordering Guwahati i.e Byrnihat, Jorabat till Khanapara will be under #lockdown due to the surge in #Covid_19 cases in #Assam. Inter-state movement continues to be restricted. DC will issue necessary orders accordingly.

