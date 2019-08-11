Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, state leader quit party

Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress, and another senior party leader from Assam, former state minister Gautam Roy, resigned from the party on Saturday amid speculation that they will join the BJP soon.

Advertising

While Kujur tendered his resignation, Roy, who said he “quit” the party, was officially “expelled” from the Congress on Saturday.

The development comes a day after Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, a former Congress chief whip in the House, who resigned from the Congress earlier this week, joined the BJP.

Kujur stated in his resignation letter, “I have worked in this party for more than 13 years and I have been very pleased to be a part of a leading political party for which I am thankful.”

Advertising

Roy confirmed to The Sunday Express that he quit the party.

He told local news channel Newslive, “The condition of the Congress is not good. The situation is not like what it was earlier. The BJP is working for the people and we are able to see that work.”

A Congress spokesperson said the state unit passed an order on Saturday expelling Roy for “anti-party activities”.