Congress launches programme to sensitise people left out of NRC

The Assam Congress on Friday flagged off a one-month programme to meet people left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published last month. The delegation will sensitise people and make them aware of the legal battle that lies ahead. Over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC.

A 25-member delegation started off from Guwahati in a bus for upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, around 500 km away, on Friday. The travel was flagged off by former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, said Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar. “In Tinsukia, several Hindi, Bengali and Nepali speakers have been left out. We will be meeting them,” Konwar said.

“The team will interact with people whose names were not included in the final list of NRC. The team will also create awareness and sensitise them about appeal provisions and express the commitment of the Congress party to ensure that the name of every Indian citizen is included,” Konwar said.

The decision for such a campaign was taken on September 7, in a joint sitting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and the Assam Congress Legislature Party. After Tinsukia, the team will reach Lumbding in Hojai district.

Gogoi said that people cutting across religious and linguistic communities were left out of the NRC. He added that these people were worried about the “future”. “We will tell people that we are with them in these difficult times. Congress leaders and workers will stand by people and together work towards ensuring justice to them,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier this month, Gogoi had written to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, apprising him that there is discontent amongst large section of society here over the final NRC published last month and that NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela did not fulfil his responsibilities.