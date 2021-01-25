‘Cong-AIUDF will open gates to infiltrators’: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said the Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam would only open the gates to “infiltrators” in order to secure a vote bank, and argued that it was only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government that can ensure a “corruption-free, foreigner-free and terrorism-free” Assam.

Shah on Sunday addressed two events in the poll-bound state—one, a government function in Kokrajhar in Bodoland Territorial Region to commemorate one year of the signing of the Bodo Accord, and the other, BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Samaroh’ in Nalbari. “Those who have been in power here for years and talk about Assamese culture, I want to ask them, what have you done for Assamese culture? You have done nothing apart from garnering votes,” said Shah.

“Do you want to make Assam free of infiltrators or not? Congress and Badruddin Ajmal cannot protect Assam from infiltrators. Their alliance will open all doors for infiltrators and allow infiltrators to come into Assam because that is their vote bank. If anyone can stop infiltrators, it is only and only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government,” Shah said. He spoke on how the Modi government has repealed Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and started building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ajmal, the MP and perfume baron, leads the AIUDF, a party that enjoys a large support base in the state’s Bengali-origin Muslim community. The Congress and the AIUDF, together with three Left parties and a regional party, have announced a grand alliance against the BJP in the forthcoming polls, expected in April.

At both events, Shah spoke about divides and conflicts in Assam. “When the Congress ruled Assam, they have only made people fight against one another…They follow the British policy of divide and rule…The Congress stained Assam with blood. The blood of Assamese youth has just bled,” Shah said in Nalbari.

He continued: “The Congress shot bullet at Assam’s youth. Those who are doing ‘andolan’ (protests) today, are helping the Congress by cutting into the BJP’s votes. People of Assam should identify those who are helping the Congress in disguise — they do not have Assam’s benefit in their minds. They want to help Congress win.”



“Assamese and non-Assamese; Bodo and non-Bodo…we need to identify those who are causing these conflicts. They are not doing it for our development but to score political points. Time has come for people of Assam to teach such people a lesson,” Shah said in Kokrajhar.

Shah’s reference underlines Assam’s long history of violent agitations, insurgency and also, more recently, the genesis of two new parties — the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Raijor Dal — from the massive anti-CAA protests in 2019. The two parties are in talks about an alliance for the coming elections.

In Kokrajhar, Shah said that the decades of violence were over now, and the “era of peace” has begun.