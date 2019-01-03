Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Sonowal govt hails decision, AASU says bid to ‘mislead’ people

THE ASSAM government and the BJP state unit welcomed the Centre’s decision to set up a high-level committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, even as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), a signatory of the tripartite 1985 Accord, said the announcement was politically motivated.

In a press statement, CM Sarbananda Sonowal termed the announcement as “a New Year’s gift to the people of the state from the central government”. “The decision… will go a long way in securing the future of all indigenous communities,” he said.

State BJP chief Ranjit Dass said the decision would help to safeguard the language, culture and interests of Assamese people.

However, Samujjal Bhattacharya, Advisor to AASU, which spearheaded the six-year-long movement against illegal migrants (1979-1985), said the committee was “not a new thing”. He said the committee was announced to cover up the fact that passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 would violate the Assam Accord. “The announcement is to mislead people,” said AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“This announcement is a lollipop. On one hand, they are killing the Assam Accord by bringing in the Bill, and on the other, they are making announcements for implementing Clause 6,” said State Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar.