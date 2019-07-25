Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Panel meets for first time, discusses changes

The Committee formed to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord met for the first time on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, also attended the meeting and said the Central government attaches the highest importance to the committee and will provide it full support.

The high-level committee, that will make recommendations on the quantum of seats to be reserved in the Assam Assembly and local bodies for Assamese people and on ways to preserve Assamese culture, discussed changes in the panel’s terms of reference.

The key change, sources said, was to include the possibility of vesting land rights only to indigenous people. Members also suggested that issues of reservation for indigenous people in the state’s Lok Sabha constituencies and in Central government jobs should also be brought in its ambit. Members also suggested that a time frame be fixed for implementing the committee’s recommendations. It was also suggested that a member from the tribal community be included in the committee.

The panel will submit its report within six months, sources said. The committee, headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sarma, was set up under Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.