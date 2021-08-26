Assam: Physical classes to resume for Class 12, final-year degree and postgraduate students

On account of the declining Covid-19 cases in the state, the Assam government has announced in-person classes for Class 12, final-year degree and postgraduate students beginning from the first week of September.

However, those attending classes should at least be partially vaccinated, authorities said. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet in its weekly meeting.

“Since we are opening education institutions, our intention is to vaccinate anyone working in the school or college system on priority,” said state education minister Ranoj Pegu, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday. The government has reportedly ordered 12 lakh additional doses and aims at vaccinating all teachers before September 5.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that vaccination camps would be held at the offices of Block Elementary Education Officer, District Elementary Education Officer, Inspector of Schools and all university campuses from August 27 to September 5. “We request teachers, students and workers to visit these camps and get themselves vaccinated,” said Pegu.

He added that hostels would open too — but only for those who have been vaccinated with both doses.

While the second wave peaked in mid-May in Assam, the state’s positivity rate has been declining over the past two months, with it remaining mostly below one per cent in August. On Wednesday, the state reported 689 cases and a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent.

A detailed standard operating procedure on the opening of educational institutions will be issued on August 31.

In other decisions, the Cabinet announced the creation of 804 technical posts in Public Works and Public Health Engineering departments. Additionally, Sports Pension for sportspersons would increase from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and the one-time financial assistance to sportspersons has been fixed at Rs 50,000. The Cabinet also announced that players, who have won medals at national and international championships, will be given a lifetime pension of Rs 10,000 per month. The government has also said that it will be changing the name of the ‘Science and Technology Department’ to ‘Science, Technology and Climate Change Department.’