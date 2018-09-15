Clashes in Assam’s Tinsukia over communal FB post, FIR lodged

An FIR was registered on September 10, according to officer-in-charge at Tinsukia police station. (Express photo/Representational) An FIR was registered on September 10, according to officer-in-charge at Tinsukia police station. (Express photo/Representational)

Police fired tear-gas shells and rubber bullets at Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday to quell clashes over an allegedly communally charged Facebook post, a senior district police officer said.

On September 9, a communal comment was allegedly made from the profile of Aziz Khan, a resident of Doomdooma, following which an organisation of local youths lodged a complaint at Tinsukia police station. The complaint alleged that the post hurt sentiments of a community.

An FIR was registered on September 10, according to officer-in-charge at Tinsukia police station. He said that Khan was absconding, and efforts were on to nab him. “He has been charged under the IT Act. He escaped from Doomdooma soon after posting the comment on Facebook,” he said.

The officer-in-charge of Doomdooma police station said that there was stone-pelting and clashes on Friday. “There were around 2,000 people on the streets, and we had to control them,” he said. “The situation is fine now. The investigation into the comment is going on.”

