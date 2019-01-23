Citizenship Bill protests LIVE Updates: AASU, 30 outfits organise massive rally in Assam

Protests against the Citizenship Bill in Assam set to likely to intensify as 30 indigenous groups led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a public rally on Wednesday in Guwahati. The passage of the bill has triggered protests across the Northeast, particularly Assam, where people expressed fears of mass migration from Bangladesh.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document.

Amid escalating protests, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was shown black flags on Tuesday. Students also held a two-hour ‘Gana Hartaal’ against the Bill in Sivasagar and stripped themselves partially, while all shops were closed and vehicles were off the road during that period.