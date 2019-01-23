Citizenship Bill protests LIVE Updates: AASU, 30 outfits organise massive rally in Assam

Protests against the Citizenship Bill in Assam set to likely to intensify as 30 indigenous groups led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organised a public rally on Wednesday in Guwahati. The passage of the bill has triggered protests across the Northeast, particularly Assam, where people expressed fears of mass migration from Bangladesh.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document.
Amid escalating protests, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was shown black flags on Tuesday. Students also held a two-hour ‘Gana Hartaal’ against the Bill in Sivasagar and stripped themselves partially, while all shops were closed and vehicles were off the road during that period.
Celebrities extend support to Citizenship Bill protests
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg threatened to launch an agitation if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was not withdrawn, he has held good on his promise. Garg wrote on Facebook: “Can I get the votes back that you earned using my voice in 2016?”
Filmmaker Rima Das, singers like Angaraag Mahanta (better known as Papon) as well as Bipin Chowdang, Neel Akash, Kusum Kailash have all made public their views on the Bill. Chowdang, Akash and Kailash took part in the protest against the Bill in Dibrugarh, singing songs of Bhupen Hazarika.
Amid protests, Centre says state's consent essential for citizenship
With opposition mounting against the Citizenship Bill, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought to allay fears among people and said foreigners would not be granted Indian citizenship without the consent of state governments concerned. The MHA also said that a proposal to “provide incentives to those people who want to settle anywhere in India, except the North East” is currently under consideration. Read more
Protesters bring traditional gamusas to rally
Citizenship Bill protests: 5,000 people gather in Guwahati
Bill will make it problematic for BJP to go around freely: AASU General Secretary
Addressing the crowd, AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi warned against implementing the Bill saying it would make it "problematic for BJP leaders and workers to go around freely." He also said that Assam has always belonged to indigenous people, and in the future too it will belong to the indigenous.
