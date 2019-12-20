Citizenship Act protests: Internet services restored in Assam after 9 days

AASU activists and citizens at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati. (File/Express photo by Dasarath Deka) AASU activists and citizens at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati. (File/Express photo by Dasarath Deka)

Internet services were restored in Assam Friday, more than a week after it was shut down in the wake of protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The development comes a day after the Gauhati High Court rapped the state government over the prolonged shutdown and asked for it to be restored by 5 pm that day.

Internet services in the state were shut down on December 11 when Rajya Sabha cleared the contentious Bill that seeks to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowol today tried to assuage the public, clarifying that the Act does not seek to modify the indigenous fabric of Assam and its people. Addressing the press, Sonowal said the Citizenship Act “is no threat to our language or our identity.”

“In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state,” he said.

There have been concerns in Assam and other Northeastern states that giving citizenship to refugees will dilute the local culture and language, and make the indigenous people minorities in their own states.

Assam, which has a porous boundary with Bangladesh, has been struggling against the influx of Bangladeshi migrants for years. While most Northeastern states are exempt from the Act due to the Inner Line Permit System and/or the sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a larger part of Assam is protected by neither.

Guwahati witnessed sporadic protests — with tyres burning, road dividers destroyed, stones thrown, and clashes between security forces and protesters. 26 people were injured, 11 discharged and five dead, including a minor — 17-year-old musician, Sam Stafford and 21-year-old Dipanjal Das.

Protests against the controversial law spread across the country, as thousands poured into the streets defying prohibitory orders. In the Old Lucknow neighbourhood in UP and in Karnataka’s Mangalore, protests took a violent turn Thursday as angry mobs fought pitched battles with the police and set ablaze buses and vehicles. One was killed in Lucknow and two in Mangalore.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App