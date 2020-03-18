Citing CAA, Assam extends AFSPA

The government cited that militants might take advantage of the law and order situation following implementation of CAA. (File Photo) The government cited that militants might take advantage of the law and order situation following implementation of CAA. (File Photo)

The ‘disturbed area’ tag, under the controversial AFSPA, was extended once again in Assam for another six months, the state government said on Tuesday. The government cited that militants might take advantage of the law and order situation following implementation of CAA.

“A review of the latest law and order situation indicates the presence of extremist elements, and the armed outfits may attempt to exploit the law and order situation that may arouse due to Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and attempt to lure misguided youths into its fold,” an official press statement said on Tuesday.

The tag was last extended in September last year.

