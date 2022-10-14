From now, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to get Z+ security throughout India

The Centre Friday upgraded the security arrangement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z+ throughout the country.

Till now, the Assam CM was provided ‘Z’ category security for his travels in the Northeastern region.

In a notice from the VIP security unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), R Kumar said, “The security arrangement for Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma hasbeen reviewed in this Ministry in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present 7’ . category CRPF security cover in North-Eastern region to ‘Z+’ category CRPF security cover on all India basis.”

The notice added that the CRPF was requested to provide ‘Z+’ category security cover to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on all India basis from now on. However, details of the upgraded security assessment were not made public.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in May last year, succeeding his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, who later went on to become a Union Minister.