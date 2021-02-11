CAA protests: Supreme Court rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi is currently in jail after he was booked by the NIA on charges of sedition (Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act lodged by the NIA.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea, saying, “We will not consider the petition at this stage.” The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Earlier in January, the Gauhati High Court had rejected his bail plea.

Gogoi is lodged in Guwahati Central jail since his arrest in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Gogoi was booked by the NIA on charges of sedition and those related to terrorism under provisions of the UAPA for his involvement in the anti-CAA movement.

Ahead of the elections in Assam, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) led by Gogoi announced a new political party named “Raijor Dal” (which roughly translates into People’s Party). The KMSS had played an important role in the anti-CAA movement in the state. Raijor Dal is the second political party to be formed recently in Assam with an eye on the upcoming elections.