Border tension hits rescue operation: Navy, Army personnel at Meghalaya mine called back

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, Navy and Army personnel deployed in rescue operations at the collapsed mine in Meghalaya were called back on Friday, officials said.

At least 15 workers were trapped and feared dead inside the mine in Ksan area on December 13 and rescue operations have been on since then.

On December 29, a 15-member Navy team was flown in from Visakhapatnam to assist the NDRF and the SDRF. A team of the Army were called in by the Navy in late January to provide “administrative support” for “efficient, smooth and round-the-clock operations”. “The Indian Navy today left the operation site and will be going back by tomorrow on the instruction they received from their high command,” R Susngi, official spokesperson for the rescue operation, said in a statement.

“The Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District, conveyed his deepest gratitude and wished them a safe journey home and to their next duty assigned to them in the interest of the country,” Susngi said. He added that the Army personnel were also leaving on “receiving a call from higher authority”. The NDRF and the SDRF continue to be at the spot and efforts to pump out water from the disaster-struck mine continues.