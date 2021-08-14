Bomb blasts damage school in Assam’s Hailakandi district, close to Mizoram border

A school in Assam’s Hailakandi district, close to the Mizoram border, was damaged after two bombs exploded on Friday night, authorities said.

The development comes just two weeks after the age-old boundary dispute between the two states had come to a head on July 26, wherein six Assam policemen were killed in a disputed area along the border of Cachar (Assam) and Kolasib (Mizoram) districts.

Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay said the blasts, reported in the Sahebcherra area (roughly 1km from the geographical boundary between two states, on the Assam side), were of “low-intensity” and led to no casualties. “The two blasts were reported between 11.20 pm and 11.30 pm on Friday night — one bomb went off in the Pakua Punjee Lower Primary school, damaging its back wall, while the other exploded under a tree, about 1.5 km away,” he said.

A senior official from Assam said the locals suspect that miscreants from “the other side of the border” were behind it. “We have not made any contact with our Mizo counterparts — considering the sensitivity, immediate questioning will not be wise. However, we are investigating it,” the official said.

An official from Mizoram’s Mamit district said they had not received information about the incident.

Upadhyay added that a commandant rank officer, the officer-in-charge of the local police station, additional SP and armed police had been despatched to take stock of the situation.

Earlier this year, in February, another lower primary school had been bombed on the Assam side in Hailakandi district.

Out of the 165-km-long Assam-Mizoram border, disputed at several points, Hailakandi district accounts for 99.1 km, which it shares with Mizoram’s Mamit and Kolasib districts.

Tensions between the two states stem from demarcation of the border done on two different dates and started as far back as 1994 but has flared up more frequently over the last two years. However, the most violent standoff was reported on July 26.

Following the incident, a series of complaints were filed by both the states against its top officials, with the Mizoram Police registering a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam had issued a travel advisory, saying the Mizoram was “unsafe” to visit. An unofficial economic blockade from the Assam side — allegedly by local organisations — also prevented vehicles carrying essential supplies from crossing over to Mizoram for about ten days.

Tensions de-escalated with the Centre intervening and deploying neutral forces and representatives of both states meeting in Aizawl on August 5 to discuss the issue. After the meeting, the states issued a joint statement saying they would maintain status quo and peace along the border.