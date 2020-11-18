Bodoland council polls to be held on Dec 7, 10

Polling for the 40-seat BTC was originally scheduled for April 4 but was indefinitely deferred due to the coronavirus.

Elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) are set to be held in two phases on December 7 and 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on December 12, the Assam State Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

In the 2015 council elections, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — an ally of the ruling BJP — had won 20 seats, with the saffron party winning only one seat. This year’s polls, coming just ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year, will be crucial for the BJP to retain power in the state.

In January, the Centre had signed a peace and development accord with Bodo groups, followed by the ceremonial laying down of arms of over 1,600 cadres of the Bodo militant outfit NDFB.

