Assam: BJP questions NRC coordinator move to re-verify 27% names

Following the SC order on Tuesday, several party leaders met in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. The meet was chaired by state BJP chief Ranjeet Dass.

The top court asked the ECI to clarify what action it will take if a person’s name is not included in the final Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be published on July 31, but it features in the electoral rolls. (Image for representational purpose)

The Assam unit of the BJP has “criticised” National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator Prateek Hajela for telling the Supreme Court that so far, 27% of the names included in the draft had been verified again, even as the apex court dismissed appeals by both the state and the Centre demanding 10-20% sample re-verification earlier in the week.

After the meet, at a press conference, the leaders said 27% re-verification, as claimed by Hajela, was “not acceptable” as it was not directed by the Supreme Court. The statement alleged that Hajela was working under the direction of “certain forces” to “publish a faulty NRC with names of illegal foreigners in it”.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Dass questioned Hajela’s intent. “On what basis did he do the 27% re-verification? We suspect malafide intent. We had demanded up to 20% re-verification to ensure a correct NRC without wrongful exclusion and inclusion. We stand by our demand. Even if some more time is taken, we want a correct NRC.” Hajela has been censured against speaking to the press by the SC.

