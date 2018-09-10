BJP National Executive meet: Amit Shah praises Assam NRC effort, stresses support to Citizenship Bill

Amit Shah also said that every illegal infiltrator would be identified and exiled after being denied citizenship. Amit Shah also said that every illegal infiltrator would be identified and exiled after being denied citizenship.

In a statement on the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) issued at the BJP’s National Executive meeting on Sunday, party president Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will not allow India to become a shelter home for illegal infiltrators. The BJP also reiterated its support to the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Shah also said that every illegal infiltrator would be identified and exiled after being denied citizenship. In the statement, Shah said that the exercise to identify Rohingya infiltrators has been started in various cities and appropriate steps would be taken for their exile.

Shah also said that the BJP congratulates the Modi-led Central government and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for fulfiling the promise on NRC that was pending for several years. Shah said that NRC was very important for the country’s security and for the economic, political and cultural rights of Assam.

Shah said that illegal infiltration had begun at a large scale in Assam before Independence and it continued because subsequent governments lacked the will to stop it. People of Assam had to start a movement between 1979 and 1985 against infiltration and the BJP supported their fight and actively participated in the movement since the party was formed, reads the resolution.

Shah said that the Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the Central government to start work on NRC in Assam but it could not start because of lack of political willpower of previous governments. The NRC exercise was started in a scientific and transparent manner soon after the Modi government was formed at the Centre, and the final draft was completed on July 31. “The government is committed for protecting the interests of Assam and its people. The government will also ensure that no Indian is denied citizenship,” Shah said.

The BJP president also said that the party condemned the Opposition parties for criticising the NRC. “These parties were aware of the seriousness of the problem. When the Opposition was in power, they had accepted that crores of infiltrators were living illegally in Assam and other states… but these opposition parties did not show courage to protect the interests of people of Assam and other parts of the country for their vote-bank politics, and they appear to be standing with illegal infiltrators today as well,” Shah said.

Shah said the BJP understands the seriousness of problems faced by Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Christian minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who were coming to India to protect their life, religion and dignity of women. “With that purpose, BJP supports the Centre’s Citizenship Bill,” Shah said.

In the political resolution on New India, BJP highlighted that publication of the NRC is a monumental work towards securing the cultural, economic and demographic interests of the state as well as national security interests of India. “The National Executive reassures every genuine Indian citizen that none of them shall be left out when the final NRC is published. We shall also take steps to protect the interests of the minorities in our neighbourhood who come to India seeking refuge. The National Executive compliments Modi government for its determination in weeding out the infiltrators, whether they are Bangladeshis or Rohingya,” stated the political resolution.

