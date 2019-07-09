Bizarre ritual in Assam village: Man killed in firing forced kin into ritual, says father

The 28-year-old man from Assam’s Udalguri district, who suffered a fatal bullet injury when police tried to stop a ritual in which he set their house and vehicles on fire, had forced his family to take part in the ritual, his father has said. The youngster, Pulakesh Saharia, was a graduate in computer applications but did not have a job.

Admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Jadab Saharia, a high school science teacher and Pulakesh’s father, told The Indian Express that his son had become “very violent” on the day of the incident and “forced everyone” to take part in the ritual.

“The main culprit in the entire incident was a tantrik named Ramesh Saharia, whom we consider our guru. He and his associate Bhuyan had told us that if this puja was held, a hidden treasure would be found, and Pulakesh would get a job. They tried to convince us that our daughter had committed suicide because she became a victim of sexual assault and this puja would ensure that the assaulters get punished. Pulakesh completely believed him and forced the rest of us to take part in the ritual. He forced the three women, including his mother, and the men to remove their clothes,” Jadab said.

Assam Police is now looking for the tantrik.

On Saturday, Jadab, his wife Purnakanti, their son Pulakesh, Purnakanti’s two sisters, and three other relatives took part in the ritual. It involved weapons like swords and setting Saharias’ house in Kalaigaon area, their car and a bike on fire.

Neighbours raised an alarm after they saw smoke rising from the house and called police and fire services. As policemen approached the house, Jadab, Pulakesh and Kalita charged at them with an axe, sword and rocks.

The three were injured when police opened fire in “self-defence”.