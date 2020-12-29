Big blow for Congress ahead of Assam polls as two sitting MLAs join BJP

Rajdeep Goala (second from left) and Ajanta Neog (third from right) joined the BJP on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

In what could hurt the Congress’s prospects in the Assam elections early next year, two sitting party MLAs on Tuesday joined the BJP, days after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati.

Former PWD minister and current MLA from Golaghat constituency, Ajanta Neog, and sitting MLA from Lakhipur constituency of Barak Valley region, Rajdeep Goala, were welcomed into the saffron fold at an event attended by senior BJP leaders, including state president Ranjeet Dass and senior Assam minister and a key leader in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Banendra Mushahary, a former MLA from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), also joined the BJP at the same ceremony. BPF is an ally of the BJP in the Assam government but in the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, the saffron party ditched it and went on to form the ruling alliance with the UPPL.

Dass said he hoped the three leaders would ably serve the party and the people. He added that on Shah’s advice, the state unit of the BJP has formed a screening committee to examine the credentials of those who have sought to join the party and the panel’s nod would be necessary before the party brings in new faces.

“It is a major boot for us ahead of the upcoming elections as these three leaders would help us reach our goal of winning 100 seats (out of 126). We will all together work towards that goal,” Sarma said. On Neog, the finance minister said she will help the BJP take its ideals to the people.

Neog said her switch to the BJP was like moving from one ‘home’ to another. “The BJP has a vision for the future,” she said, adding, “The party that I had been with for so long has drifted from the people, the party I served wholeheartedly for 20 long years did not give me the respect I deserved,” she said.

Her husband Nagen Neog was assassinated in 1996 by suspected ULFA militants. He was the panchayat and rural development minister in the then Hiteswar Saikia-led Congress government in the state. “Neog’s husband was killed because he believed in the Congress ideology,” a Congress leader said.

Neog, an influential leader in Upper Assam, has been a Congress MLA since 2001. She was a former minister in Tarun Gogoi’s cabinet and was considered close to him.

Goala’s father, Dinesh Prasad Goala, was a seven-time Congress MLA and former minister. He died in 2014, paving the way for his son to contest elections and become an MLA. “Goala was given a ticket on sympathy grounds at the time,” the leader quoted above said.

Playing down the defections, Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar told The Indian Express, “The party has given them a lot. But what did they give back to the party? During good times, they had butter and cream. Now, when we need to come together and fight the BJP and their allies, these leaders have betrayed us. They are opportunists and the people of Assam will teach them a lesson in the elections.”

The exit of the sitting MLAs has only compounded the grand old party’s worries at a time when it is still licking its wounds from the defeat in two recently held local council polls — BTC and Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) — in Assam. Soon after the elections for 40 BTC seats, Sajal Kumar Sinha, the lone Congress winner, joined the BJP. In the TAC polls, the Congress won only one seat, down from its 2015 tally of 15.