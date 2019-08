A 73-year-old doctor in a tea garden in Assam’s Jorhat district died after being beaten by garden workers after one of their co-workers died at the hospital, police said. Dr Deben Dutta, the doctor at a tea garden in Teok, was assaulted following the death of a patient who was under treatment at the garden hospital, an official said.

A policeman at the location said that the incident happened around 4 pm and a police team reached and rescued him. “He died at the hospital,” he said.