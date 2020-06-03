Bangladeshi cattle smuggler lynched in Karimganj

Arrangements are made being made to hand over the body to Bangladeshi authorities. (File Photo/Representational) Arrangements are made being made to hand over the body to Bangladeshi authorities. (File Photo/Representational)

A 42-year-old cattle smuggler from Bangladesh was lynched by villagers in Assam’s border district of Karimganj on Monday, officials said, adding that arrangements are made being made to hand over the body to Bangladeshi authorities.

The incident occurred when a group of six smugglers — four Bangladeshis and two Indians — tried stealing cows from a house in the Putni tea estate, a few kilometres away from the Indo-Bangla border.

“There’s an elephant corridor there. These cattle thieves had illegally crossed the border and tried stealing cows. Villagers caught hold of them and thrashed them. One person died,” Karimganj SP Kumar Sanjit Krishna said. He identified the deceased as Ranjit Munda of Sonarupa tea estate in Bangladesh. A case has been registered, and investigations are on, Krishna said. “We have spoken to the BSF regarding the hand over of the body,” he added.

