Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Bajrang Dal activist killed in Assam; 1 held

The 16-year-old activist, Sambhu Koiri, was killed in Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station

Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control. (Express file Photo)
Bajrang Dal activist killed in Assam; 1 held
One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam’s Karimganj district on Monday, a police officer said.

The 16-year-old activist, Sambhu Koiri, was killed in Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station on Saturday evening, the officer said.

Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in the neighbouring Hailakandi district.

“ The person was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Local people gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station after the incident, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control, he said.

“One person has so far been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on,” the police officer said.

 

 

 

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 14:11 IST
