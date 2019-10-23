At stakeholders’ meet, India, Bangladesh call for improved connectivity

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday called for developing better connectivity between the two countries to strengthen economic ties, and for the growth of the region.

Advertising

Speaking at the India-Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet in Guwahati, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh (retd.) said that the Union government’s new Act East Policy has placed the northeast at the Centre of India’s emerging relations with the countries of South and South East Asia. He said, “The Assam government’s initiative to reopen the railway links with Bangladesh will be instrumental in enhancing business and commerce between India and Bangladesh.”

He also stressed on the importance of Border Haats in strengthening economic ties to help generate livelihood for people at the border areas of the two countries.

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the “absence of seamless connectivity” between the two countries is a crucial barrier towards increase in trade. He said the full benefits of projects like the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Cooperation and agreements like BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement and agreement on ports can’t be reaped yet.

“Better connectivity will enhance consumers’ welfare through access to goods at a competitive price, enhance profit of the firms through access to cheaper inputs and enhance opportunities of the exporter of finished goods to a new market,” he said.