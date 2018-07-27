At Rs 39,001/kg, Assam tea variety creates record in auction

Manohari Gold Speciality Tea Manohari Gold Speciality Tea

An Assam tea variety scripted history after being sold at Rs 39,001 per kg at an auction on Tuesday — a price the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre claimed was the highest among tea auctioning prices in the world.

Manohari Golden Tea was produced by the Manohari Tea Estate, located in Dibrugarh, and was sold by Contemporary Brokers to Saurabh Tea Traders of Guwahati for their buyers in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The Tea Board of India and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also tweeted about the sale.

