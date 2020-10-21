Assam’s Kaziranga opens to tourists after nearly eight months

The authorities said the park will be opened with strict Covid-19 protocol in place. (Source: KNPTR authorities)

After being shut for nearly eight months, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) — famous for its one-horned rhinos — opened to tourists on Wednesday.

The park will be re-opened to visitors in a ceremony held at Mihimukh, Kohora, graced by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as other ministers including Minister for Environment and Forest in the Assam government, Parimal Suklabaidya

Assam’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries usually remain closed for five months, coinciding with the annual flood season — however, this time the parks shut in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time in history that the park has been shut for so long,” said P Sivakumar, KNPTR, director, “We closed in March itself because of the pandemic. We are shut from June to September anyway because of the floods.” This year the park faced its sixth worst flood since 1988, killing more than 150 animals, including rhinos and hog deer.

The authorities said the park will be opened with strict Covid-19 protocol in place — wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, as well as a regulated number of jeep safaris at a time, among others. Additionally, tourists will be screened on entering.

“We have tied up with the local hospital authorities — if anyone shows symptoms on being screened, they will be referred there for a test,” said Rabindra Sarma, Wildlife Research Officer, KNPTR.

He added that each vehicle entering the park will be sanitised. “At the entry point, there is a station for sanitising the wheels of each vehicle,” he said, “There will be four jeep safaris at a time, and a distance of at least 500 m between each jeep will need to be maintained. The guards have been informed that people cannot get down, or gather together.”

Only four people, including the driver and forest guard, will be allowed on the jeep at a time. “This means two guests can occupy the jeep at a time. If they are not accompanied by a forest guard, there can be three people,” said Sarma, adding that children below 10 and seniors above 65 cannot visit the park.

As per a notification from the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, only some areas in the park will be open for limited access to visitors. For now, only jeep safaris in Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori would be open to tourists due to “inclement weather and road conditions” inside the park. The date for opening the other ranges eastern range will be notified in due course of time, said the order.

Sivakumar added elephant safaris will begin on November 1. “There will be five new tourist destinations this year — two under the north bank’s Panpur and Biswanath ghat area, and three more under Eastern Assam Wildlife Division: Chirang pahar for trekking, Bandardhubi for jeep safari, and Bhomoraguri for riverine activities,” he said, adding that these would also be functional from November 1.

Sivakumar said the response from the tourists was so far “below normal”. “We expect it to take some time,” he said. “The tourist season is usually open from November, we have brought it a little forward because of Durga Puja. The first two-three days usually has local tourists visiting.”

Sarma said many locals, who depend on tourism for their income, had suffered because of the extended closure. “The park usually is open till May. This year, there were two blows: first, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in December last year, and then the pandemic,” he said.

Out of Assam’s five national parks, three have, so far, opened for the tourist season, including KNPTR. While Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve opened on October 2 with strict Covid-19 protocol in place, Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve will open on November 1.

